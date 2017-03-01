LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Title Match Announced, The Patrick Clark Experience Gets a Win (Video), Fans on NXT
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 11:50:50 PM
- Former Tough Enough competitor Patrick Clark picked up his first WWE NXT TV win on tonight's episode with a win over Sean Maluta. This was the official debut of the flamboyant "The Patrick Clark Experience" on TV. For those who missed it, you can see part of the match below:



- NXT General Manager William Regal announced tonight that the match with Kassius Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode will take place on the March 15th episode. That match was taped last week at the University of Central Florida.

- As seen below, 63% of fans on Twitter gave this week's NXT a thumbs up with over 1400 votes:




