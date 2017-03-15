LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Title Match Airing Tonight, Eva Marie Magazine Cover, Big Show - Jetsons Video
By Marc Middleton
Mar 15, 2017 - 10:32:53 AM
- Big Show is featured in this new clip from the "WWE & The Jetsons: Robo-Mania" DVD that comes out on March 14th. The movie is available via Digital HD now.




- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Oney Lorcan
* Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose and Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY
* NXT Women's Champion Asuka vs. Priscilla Zuniga (Angel Rose)
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. The Ealy Brothers
* Kassius Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode

- As seen below, Eva Marie is featured on the cover of the new issue of Flair Magazine Egypt. The magazine is billed as the first Arab-International luxury magazine.




