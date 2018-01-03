LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

WWE NXT Teases Huge Awards Announcement, Braun Strowman - Nia Jax, Sheamus Tries for World Record
By Marc Middleton
Jan 3, 2018 - 4:35:48 PM
- Below is the latest "Sheamus Shorts" video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. Filmed in Toronto on New Year's Day, Sheamus tries to break the Naked Snow Angel World Record held by Toxteth O'Grady.



- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will be a special two-hour Year In Review show with a look back at 2017, a special look at NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon, an announcement on the 2017 NXT Year-End Awards and promos from Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas as they prepare for their "Takeover: Philly" match. WWE posted the following on the NXT Year-End Awards:

An announcement will be made regarding the 2017 NXT Year-End Awards

At the end of each year, the NXT Universe rises to the call and cast their votes to decide the top movers, shakers and influencers in sports-entertainment’s hottest brand as part of NXT’s annual Year-End Awards.

Tonight, the 2017 Year-End Awards come into focus with a huge announcement, exclusively on WWE NXT. Be sure to watch when the news breaks on the award-winning WWE Network!


- Braun Strowman and Nia Jax tweeted the following in response to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announcing Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss as the first team for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. Nia had been campaigning for a team with Braun. They wrote:










