Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Tapings Tonight, UFC Champion at WWE Live Event (Photo), Total Bellas Recap
By Marc Middleton
Sep 14, 2017 - 10:02:29 AM
- E! posted this recap of last night's Total Bellas episode, which was the second episode of the second season:



- Remember to join us later tonight for WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. These tapings should reveal who Kairi Sane will face for the vacant NXT Women's Title at "Takeover: Houston" on November 18th. It looks like they will be taping 3-4 episodes tonight.

- UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway was backstage for last night's WWE live event in Honolulu, Hawaii. Here he is with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day:







