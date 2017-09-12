LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

WWE NXT Tapings Delayed, Triple H Welcomes Shayna Baszler & Kairi Sane, Reigns vs. Cena Promo
By Marc Middleton
Sep 12, 2017 - 8:40:36 PM
- Below is a new promo for John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view from the Staples Center in Los Angeles:




- The WWE NXT TV tapings set for Wednesday at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL have been moved to Thursday due to Hurricane Irma. The NXT Twitter account made the following announcement today:




- Triple H tweeted the following to welcome Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler to WWE before tonight's live finale of The Mae Young Classic:




