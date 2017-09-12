|
|
|
|
|
WWE NXT Tapings Delayed, Triple H Welcomes Shayna Baszler & Kairi Sane, Reigns vs. Cena Promo
WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane Hype MYC Finals, Tye Dillinger
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 9/12/17
WWE RAW Viewership Delayed, Carmella Responds to Criticism, Total Bellas, WWE Stock
Stephanie McMahon Reveals Mae Young Doll, Red Carpet Video and Photos from Las Vegas
WWE Story Time Season Two Preview, Jerry Lawler Wrestling This Weekend, RAW Top 10
Mick Foley Talks Knee Replacement This Week, Recovering from Recent Hip Replacement, More
Backstage News on Why Asuka Is Going to the WWE RAW Brand
WWE Hall of Famer at The MYC Finale, Christmas RAW Update, John Cena's "Auto Geek"
Triple H Hypes MYC Finale, Vince McMahon In WWE 2K18, More on Tonight's SmackDown