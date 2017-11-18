LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" Pre-Show Video, The Velveteen Dream Cuts Promo, Triple H
By Marc Middleton
Nov 18, 2017 - 7:33:07 PM
- Below is video of tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" pre-show with Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T:



- Below is video of Cathy Kelley interviewing The Velveteen Dream backstage at Takeover before his match with Aleister Black, where he hopes to make Black say his name. Dream starts the interview off by mocking Black. Dream goes on to say that one way or the other, The Velveteen Dream will hear his name come out of Black's mouth.



- Triple H tweeted the following on tonight's big WarGames event:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New WWE NXT Champion Crowned at Takeover Tonight (Photos, Videos)

  • New WWE NXT Women's Champion Determined at "Takeover: WarGames" (Photos, Videos)

  • WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" Pre-Show Video, The Velveteen Dream Cuts Promo, Triple H

  • Photos of the Stage and Special Ring for Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" Event

  • Zelina Vega on Tonight's WWE NXT Title Match (Video), Shawn Michaels on Johnny Gargano, Booker T

  • Photo Of The NXT TakeOver: WarGames Ring Setup, Bayley Records A Fan's Proposal (Video)

  • Triple H Hypes Takeover Matches, Paul Ellering Uses Donald Trump Line, Charlotte Flair

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE NXT "TAKEOVER: WARGAMES" 11/18

  • Jimmy Jacobs On What Angle John Cena Did Not Think Would Do Well, Lana Brings Up Nia Jax's "Leave Of Absence" From The WWE

  • Triple H Speaks On WWE's U.K. Division & The Plans For Them Going Forward



    		•