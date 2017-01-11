LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Takeover Theme Songs, SmackDown Social Score, Daniel Bryan's Garden
By Marc Middleton
Jan 11, 2017 - 10:45:30 PM
- Daniel Bryan gives an update on his garden and how he's trying to prevent mushrooms and mint from taking it over in this new video:



- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #4 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind President Obama's farewell address, This Is Us and Being Mary Jane. SmackDown had 57,000 interactions on Twitter with 13,000 unique authors, down from last week's 91,000 interactions and 17,000 authors. SmackDown also had 91,000 Facebook interactions with 59,000 unique authors last night, down from last week's 128,000 interactions and 77,000 authors.

- Triple H tweeted the following and revealed that WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" will feature theme songs by Memphis May Fire, Ghost, NF and Starset:




