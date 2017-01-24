LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Takeover Promo, Darren Young and Zack Ryder Host Event, Holy Foley
By Marc Middleton
Jan 24, 2017 - 2:15:45 AM
- Below is the latest promo for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event. We will have live coverage here on the site.




- As noted, the next round of "Holy Foley" will be available on the WWE Network after Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. A thirty-minute preview with Mick Foley, Noelle Foley, Corey Graves and Renee Young aired on the WWE Network after last night's RAW and is now available for viewing.

- As seen below, injured WWE Superstars Darren Young and Zack Ryder hosted a WrestleMania Reading Challenge event in Orange County, Florida on Monday:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE 205 Live Match Announced, Identity of Nia Jax's Opponent, Mustafa Ali

  • WWE NXT Takeover Promo, Darren Young and Zack Ryder Host Event, Holy Foley

  • Brian Kendrick on WWE Main Event, New James Ellsworth Video, Referee Day

  • Several Changes to the WWE Royal Rumble Card on Tonight's RAW

  • Big Name on the Royal Rumble Kickoff, New WWE Slow Motion Videos, More PC Video

  • James Ellsworth Campaigning for Rumble Spot (Videos), Kishan Raftar PC Video, Top 10

  • Linda McMahon's Senate Confirmation Hearing, Charlotte Video, Reactions to Kurt Angle - HOF

  • Tyler Bate WWE "Pick" Video, Jimmy Snuka "Collection", Trish Stratus Welcomes Child

  • Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attend Inauguration, Nikki Bella Video, WWE Stock

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Goldberg and Lesnar, Final Royal Rumble Hype, More




    		•