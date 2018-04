It goes down TONIGHT at the SOLD OUT #NXTTakeOver: New Orleans. Who is your pick to walk out @WWENXT Champion? pic.twitter.com/pS331u6lYw — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 7, 2018

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

- Below is the pre-show for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event with Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and former NFL star Pat McAfee:- Below is Cathy Kelley's WWE Now live interview with Johnny Gargano and wife Candice LeRae, which was filmed today before "Takeover: New Orleans" began. Gargano will be banned from NXT if he loses the Unsanctioned Match to Tommaso Ciampa tonight. The video also features RAW Superstars giving their predictions for Takeover and more.- WWE posted this "Tale of the Tape" for tonight's Takeover main event between Aleister Black and NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here