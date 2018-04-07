LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Takeover Pre-show Video for Tonight, Johnny Gargano - Candice LeRae, NXT Title Match
By Marc Middleton
Apr 7, 2018 - 7:04:49 PM
- Below is the pre-show for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event with Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and former NFL star Pat McAfee:



- Below is Cathy Kelley's WWE Now live interview with Johnny Gargano and wife Candice LeRae, which was filmed today before "Takeover: New Orleans" began. Gargano will be banned from NXT if he loses the Unsanctioned Match to Tommaso Ciampa tonight. The video also features RAW Superstars giving their predictions for Takeover and more.



- WWE posted this "Tale of the Tape" for tonight's Takeover main event between Aleister Black and NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • WWE NXT Takeover Pre-show Video for Tonight, Johnny Gargano - Candice LeRae, NXT Title Match

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE NXT "TAKEOVER: NEW ORLEANS" EVENT

  • Daniel Bryan Wants WWE NXT Star on SmackDown, Stephanie McMahon's Ring Gear, EC3, Ricochet

  • Live WWE NXT Takeover Performance Tonight, Asuka Trains for Match (Video), Daniel Bryan

  • Matt Hardy Leads Woken Parade In NOLA (Video), Jeff Jarrett - Vince McMahon Video, Johnny Valiant

  • EC3 Hypes Tonight's Big Match (Video), Fans on WWE HOF Speeches, Backstage HOF Videos

  • Updated List of Participants for the Andre Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34

  • Tournament Results & Videos from WrestleMania 34 Axxess Day 2

  • WWE Announces Return of the UK Title Tournament

  • Final Card for Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" Event



    		•