Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" Themes (Video), Fans on WWE US Title Tournament, Alicia Fox
By Marc Middleton
Jan 10, 2018 - 5:30:01 PM
- Triple H announced today that the official theme songs for WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" will be Asking Alexandria's "Into the Fire" and "When the Lights Come On" singles. Below is a preview of the songs:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the favorite in the WWE United States Title tournament. As of this writing, 64% voted for Bobby Roode while 20% voted for Jinder Mahal, 12% for Xavier Woods and 4% for Mojo Rawley. As noted, next week's SmackDown will feature Mahal vs. Woods and Roode vs. Mojo will take place in 2 weeks. The winners of those matches will face off in the finals at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

- It looks like Alicia Fox is dealing with some Twitter issues, which is why she never reacted to being announced as Goldust's partner for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. Goldust tweeted the following today and noted that Alicia is locked out of her Twitter account:




