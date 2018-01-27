|
|
|
|
Remember to join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" coverage, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. The pre-show will also feature the winners of the 2017 NXT Year-End Awards being revealed. Samoa Joe, Renee Young, Corey Graves, Sam Roberts and Charly Caruso have been announced for tonight's one-hour pre-show.
|
WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" Card for Tonight, Live Coverage Reminder, Tapings
By Marc Middleton
Jan 27, 2018 - 9:07:55 AM
We will also have coverage of the pre-Takeover TV tapings that take place, which will air this coming Wednesday on the WWE Network.
Below is the card for tonight's Takeover event, which takes place from the Wells Fargo Center:
NXT Title Match
Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas
NXT Women's Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon
NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish
Extreme Rules Match
Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black
Kassius Ohno vs. The Velveteen Dream
