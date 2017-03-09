LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" Themes, Aleister Black's TV Debut, Ember Moon
By Marc Middleton
Mar 9, 2017 - 2:15:29 AM
- Triple H announced that the official theme songs for WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" will be "Loud" by Motionless In White, "Shock Me" from Baroness, "Are You Coming With Me?" from Crown The Empire and "Come & Get It" from I Prevail. You can listen to the themes below:




- Ember Moon remains undefeated in singles action on NXT TV after her win over Billie Kay on this week's episode.

- NXT began airing promos for the arrival of Aleister Black on this week's show. The former Tommy End should make his debut after Takeover next month. Below is a screenshot from the promo:




