Posted in:
WWE
WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" Dark Match, Triple H Opens the Show, Attendance
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 10:47:52 PM
- Triple H kicked off the WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" event with an in-ring promo about how the brand is making history and coming home tonight. Below is fan video from that opening segment:
- WWE announced 14,975 fans in attendance at the sold out Amway Center in Orlando for tonight's Takeover event.
- The dark match before Takeover saw Oney Lorcan defeat Elias Samson. Samson wrestled under a mask as El Vagabundo as he recently lost the "Loser Leaves NXT" match to Kassius Ohno. Lorcan ended up unmasking Samson before he was yanked to the back by a female NXT security guard.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More
SAnitY Member Added to Andre Battle Royal, WWE NXT Matches Taped, Triple H - Road Dogg Photo
Triple H on Drew Galloway - WWE NXT, Photo of the New NXT Title, Asuka's Title Reign
Photo of the New WWE NXT Women's Title, Hall of Famers at Takeover, Slip on Commentary
Photo of the New WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, Aleister Black Debuts (Video), Kassius Ohno
WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" Dark Match, Triple H Opens the Show, Attendance
Drew Galloway Sits Ringside for WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" (Photos)
No Way Jose Pulled from WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" Match Tonight
Paige Teases Pregnancy with Alberto El Patron, Possible April Fools' Joke?
Eric Young Attacks No Way Jose (Video), More WWE NXT Takeover Promos and Note for Tonight
Note on WWE NXT Takeover Tickets, Triple H Arrives for Tonight, Triple Threat Promo