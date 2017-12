WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" Official, James Ellsworth Update, Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles

JUST ANNOUNCED! For the first time ever, WWE NXT​ TakeOver is coming to the Smoothie King Center 4/7! Just one day before #WrestleMania34, NXT will TAKE OVER New Orleans! Tickets on sale Friday, December 15 at 12 PM. #NXT #WrestleManiaWeek pic.twitter.com/60mYvC9ek3 — Smoothie King Center (@SmoothieKingCtr) December 4, 2017

- Below is new video looking at Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles for the December 17th WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view:- Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth is now taking indie bookings through Bull Behrens at SBIBookings.com. Ellsworth will be taking bookings starting mid-February 2018. Behrens is also now taking bookings for former TNA World Heavyweight Champion James Storm and TNA Hall of Famer Earl Hebner.- The Smoothie King Center in New Orleans officially announced WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" today. The event will take place on Saturday, April 7th during WrestleMania 34 weekend. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15th at noon.