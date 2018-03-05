LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" Announced, Talking Smack to Air, More on Tonight's RAW
By Marc Middleton
Mar 5, 2018 - 6:52:58 PM
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video:



- WWE has announced a live Talking Smack episode for the WWE Network after Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view goes off the air. They have also confirmed the Kickoff pre-show for 7pm EST.

- As seen below, Triple H took to Twitter and confirmed WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" for Saturday, June 16th during Money In the Bank weekend. There is a special MITB - Takeover combo ticket being sold via Ticketmaster pre-sale this Wednesday but tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, April 14th.




