LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match Set, Shayna Baszler Arrives (Video), The Street Profits
By Marc Middleton
Dec 28, 2017 - 9:10:47 AM
- Mae Young Classic runner-up Shayna Baszler made her WWE NXT TV debut on this week's show, attacking Kairi Sane and laying her out. The Mae Young Classic winner had come to the stage to let NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon know that she had her eye on the title, right after Moon retained over Sonya Deville. Below is video from the match and Shayna's debut:



- SAnitY will get their rematch from NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish on the January 10th episode. As noted, next week's NXT episode will be a two-hour "2017 Year In Review" special.

- This week's NXT episode also saw The Street Profits pick up another win, this time over enhancement talents Kris Starr and Riley Apex. They issued a warning that they would be coming for the NXT Tag Team Titles in 2018. Below is video from their match and warning:






Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE United States Title Tournament Brackets Revealed, Finals at the Royal Rumble (Video)

  • Paige Pulled from Current WWE Tour, Video from Injury on Wednesday

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode of 2017, Totals for the Year

  • New Episode of WWE Game Night (Video), Johnny Gargano Hypes Takeover Shot, Birthdays

  • Update on Paige Following Injury Scare at WWE Live Event

  • Aleister Black Warns The Undisputed Era, Johnny Gargano - Andrade Almas Video, WWE NXT Tapings

  • Notes on Kane's Bid for Mayor of Knox County, Latest Fashion Files Episode, Total Divas

  • WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match Set, Shayna Baszler Arrives (Video), The Street Profits

  • Official Announcement on the WWE NXT "Takeover: Philly" Main Event

  • Becky Lynch Returns to Action at WWE Live Event (Photos, Video)



    		•