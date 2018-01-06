LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match Announced, Stephanie McMahon Workout Clip, Mixed Match Challenge
By Marc Middleton
Jan 6, 2018 - 6:46:21 PM
- Below is new video of Cathy Kelley looking at the first 6 teams for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge and the reactions - Sasha Banks & Finn Balor, Nia Jax & Apollo Crews, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman, Lana & Rusev, Naomi & Jimmy Uso, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode.



- SAnitY vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode. As noted, that show will also feature Shayna Baszler's in-ring TV debut against Dakota Kai.

- Below is the latest "Midnight Workout" video from Stephanie McMahon:

#MidnightWorkout @sorinex inchworm walks with single arm sled rows - 1st workout of 2018 w/ @defrancosgym and @tripleh (1st workout of 2018 was actually with my 9 yr old daughter :))) #NoExcuses #DoTheWork #WrestleMania





