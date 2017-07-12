LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT TV Tapings Tonight, Sasha Banks Hypes Promotional Tour (Video), SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Jul 12, 2017 - 3:15:45 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in San Antonio:



- Remember to join us later tonight for WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University as the road to "Takeover: Brooklyn III" continues. As noted, we will also have spoilers from The Mae Young Classic on Thursday and Friday night.

- As noted, Sasha Banks is headed to New Zealand and Australia for a WWE promotional tour this week. She recorded this video to let fans know she's on the way:




