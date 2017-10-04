LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

WWE NXT TV Tapings, Shayna Baszler on Signing with WWE, Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
By Marc Middleton
Oct 4, 2017 - 12:36:43 PM
- WWE posted this video looking at the feud between SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens. The two will do battle in a Falls Count Anywhere Hell In a Cell match at Sunday's HIAC pay-per-view from Detroit.



- Remember to join us later tonight for full WWE NXT TV spoilers from Full Sail University. These will be the final tapings before "Takeover: Houston" during WWE Survivor Series weekend.

- It will be interesting to see if Shayna Baszler makes her NXT TV debut at tonight's tapings after WWE officially announced her signing on Tuesday. Baszler tweeted the following on reporting to the WWE Performance Center to officially begin working with the company:




