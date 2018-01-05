LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Superstars Return from Injuries, Who To Watch In 2018 (Video), Jerry Lawler
By Marc Middleton
Jan 5, 2018 - 6:19:20 PM
- Below is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 8 Superstars to watch in 2018 - Paige, Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Kairi Sane, The Street Profits, Drew Gulak and Carmella.



- WWE NXT Superstars No Way Jose and The Velveteen Dream both returned from injuries at last night's NXT TV tapings in Atlanta. Jose wrestled Cezar Bononi for the January 24th NXT episode while Dream wrestled Johnny Gargano, also for the January 24th episode. Dream had been out of action since the loss to Aleister Black at "Takeover: WarGames" in November and Jose had been out of action since the first week of December.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler appeared at the Memphis Hustle NBA G League game last night for Wrestling Night. He will also be appearing at Wrestling Night for the Memphis Grizzlies NBA game tonight. Below are photos and videos from last night's event and a promo for tonight:
















