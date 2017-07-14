LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Superstar on His Wife In The Mae Classic, John Cena PSA Up for Emmy Award
By Marc Middleton
Jul 14, 2017 - 2:28:44 PM
- WWE sent word that The Ad Council's "We Are America" PSA with John Cena, created for the Love Has No Labels campaign, has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Commercial category. The PSA was originally tweeted out by Cena on July 4th, 2016. For those who missed it, you can watch the video below:



- As noted, Candice LeRae is one of the 32 competitors in The Mae Young Classic. Her husband Johnny Gargano tweeted the following after Candice was introduced in the Parade of Champions last night:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

