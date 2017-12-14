|
- As seen below, WWE Music has released the new "Brotherhood" theme song for Rowan and Harper, The Bludgeon Brothers:
|
WWE NXT Superstar Turns 38, Stephanie McMahon Works Out, The Bludgeon Brothers Theme
By Marc Middleton
Dec 15, 2017 - 10:40:58 AM
- WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young turns 38 years old today while Noelle Foley turns 24.
- Below is Stephanie McMahon's latest "Midnight Workout" video:
#MidnightWorkout w/@defrancosgym & @tripleh - dumbbell floor press w/ the one-of-a-kind #Andre Anchor holding me down :)))
