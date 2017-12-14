LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

WWE NXT Superstar Turns 38, Stephanie McMahon Works Out, The Bludgeon Brothers Theme
By Marc Middleton
Dec 15, 2017 - 10:40:58 AM
- As seen below, WWE Music has released the new "Brotherhood" theme song for Rowan and Harper, The Bludgeon Brothers:



- WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young turns 38 years old today while Noelle Foley turns 24.

- Below is Stephanie McMahon's latest "Midnight Workout" video:

#MidnightWorkout w/@defrancosgym & @tripleh - dumbbell floor press w/ the one-of-a-kind #Andre Anchor holding me down :)))





