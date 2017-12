WWE NXT Superstar Turns 38, Stephanie McMahon Works Out, The Bludgeon Brothers Theme

#MidnightWorkout w/@defrancosgym & @tripleh - dumbbell floor press w/ the one-of-a-kind #Andre Anchor holding me down :)))

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- As seen below, WWE Music has released the new "Brotherhood" theme song for Rowan and Harper, The Bludgeon Brothers:- WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young turns 38 years old today while Noelle Foley turns 24.- Below is Stephanie McMahon's latest "Midnight Workout" video:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here