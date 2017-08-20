LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Superstar Busted Open (Photos), Drew McIntyre's Entrance, Main Roster Stars
By Marc Middleton
Aug 20, 2017 - 12:10:12 PM
- As noted, the main event of last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event saw Drew McIntyre defeat Bobby Roode to become the new NXT Champion. McIntyre had the NYPD's Emerald Society Pipe & Drum band accompany him to the ring for a special entrance, which you can see below:



- Main roster Superstars shown in the crowd at Takeover were Neville, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kalisto, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle were seen watching the show from a skybox.

- Aleister Black was busted open during his win over Hideo Itami at Takeover. Below is a backstage photo from WWE and a screenshot showing the blood:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Title Change on Tonight's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show (Video, Photos)

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SUMMERSLAM 8/20/17

  • Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Pre-show Note, Alexa Bliss Warns Sasha Banks, Jinder Mahal

  • Baron Corbin on Getting Revenge Tonight (Video), Natalya on Naomi (Video), Matt Hardy

  • Samoa Joe on Tonight's Big Match (Video), Big Show Arrives, SummerSlam - Brooklyn

  • The Miz on His SummerSlam Match (Video), Alexa Bliss on Being Super Excited, Byron Saxton

  • Asuka on What's Next (Video), Killian Dain on SAnitY's Title Win, Nick Miller

  • Triple H Congratulates Asuka (Photo), Bobby Roode Reacts (Video), Paul Ellering

  • Stephanie McMahon Watches Takeover (Photos), Aleister Black's Entrance, Triple H

  • Post-Takeover Videos of Adam Cole and Crew, Reactions from WWE Superstars




    		•