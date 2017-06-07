Posted in: WWE WWE NXT Stars Visit UK Terror Attack Victim, Samoa Joe Attacks In Slow Motion, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jun 7, 2017 - 12:10:50 AM
- Below is slow motion video from Samoa Joe's attack on Paul Heyman during Monday's WWE RAW:
- WWE stock was down 0.68% on Tuesday, closing at $20.45 per share. The high was $20.55 and the low was $20.26.
- As seen below, WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Nikki Cross and Mark Andrews visited Lily Harrison while in the UK on Tuesday. The eight-year old was injured in the recent Manchester, England terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert. PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Jim Smallman accompanied the NXT Superstars. Lily also got to Facetime with Sasha Banks.