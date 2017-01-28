Posted in: WWE WWE NXT Stars Talks Royal Rumble, Twitter Responds to Ric Flair, Reigns vs. Strowman
By Marc Middleton
Jan 28, 2017 - 4:47:00 PM
- In the video below, WWE NXT Superstars No Way Jose, Tye Dillinger, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic talk about their favorite Royal Rumble memories:
- Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman has been announced for the March 26th WWE live event in White Plains, NY along with Seth Rollins vs. Rusev and Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in a WWE Universal Title match. Others advertised include The New Day, Cesaro, Sheamus, Enzo Amore, Big Cass, Sasha Banks, Bayley and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.
- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair received some mainstream attention this week after asking the meaning of "lit" on his Twitter account. Flair received a response from the official Twitter account, seen below:
@RicFlairNatrBoy /its/ /lit/ (adj.) a. To be stylin’, profilin’, limousine-ridin’, jet-flyin’, kiss-stealin’, wheelin’ and dealin' b. Woooo!