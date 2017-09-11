LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Star Suffers Storm Damage, NXT TV Tapings Update, Cesaro and Renee Young Game
By Marc Middleton
Sep 16, 2017 - 6:20:19 AM
- Cesaro and Renee Young are back for more Clash Royale gameplay in this new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel, featuring an appearance by TJP:



- The next set of WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University have sold out. They take place on Wednesday, October 4th and will be the final tapings before "Takeover: Houston" on November 18th. The tapings that took place this week should carry them through the October 18th episode.

- WWE NXT Superstar Lacey Evans and former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn were among the wrestling stars that suffered home damage from Hurricane Irma. You can see Lacey's post from Friday and Kaitlyn's post from earlier this week below:

#Irma is a bad bitch. My mom and I are safe but this clean up is gonna be monstrous. We don't have power, cell service is shit and we need showers. Hoping everyone in her path is doing ok. #hurricaneirma #southflorida





To the family, friends and fans who took the time to send positive loving words our way i want to say THANK YOU ALL. and share this....my daughter yelled for me to come see. I immediately thought she found(yet another ruined favorite toy😥)when i turned the corner she had the biggest smile. And said "LOOK MOM! A RAINBOW"! Even through everything lost, she noticed the unnoticeable to many...even myself. #BrightSide #MyMotivation #Blessed





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • AJ Styles on Baron Corbin Getting a Title Shot (Video), WWE NXT Star Turns 26, Emma

  • Kairi Sane Talks Elbow Drop, American Crowds vs. Japanese Crowds, Winning The MYC

  • Former WWE Star on TV Show (Video), WWE NXT Stars Visit Irma Victims, Fans on Braun Strowman

  • WWE Star on Being Clean for 2 Months, Fans on No Mercy Matches, John Cena - Nikki Bella

  • WWE NXT Star Suffers Storm Damage, NXT TV Tapings Update, Cesaro and Renee Young Game

  • The New Day Helps Present Scholarship (Video), The Miz and Maryse Reactions, WWE Stock

  • WWE Viewership for RAW (9/11) and Smackdown (9/12) Segments on YouTube

  • WWE Stars Comment on NK Missile Launch While Traveling to Japan, WWE's Pink Ropes, Brie Bella

  • Matt Hardy Thanks WWE Fans, The Street Profits on Their Style & More, Kassius Ohno

  • Title Milestone for The Miz, Shayna Baszler Note, Sasha Banks on "Her Take" (Video)



    		•