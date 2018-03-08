|
WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era underwent surgery today in Alabama to repair tears in his MCL and his ACL, according to F4Wonline.com. Fish suffered the injuries at the weekend NXT live event in Indianapolis during a title defense against Heavy Machinery.
|
WWE NXT Star Out for Months After Surgery, Spoiler Update on the NXT Tag Team Titles at Takeover
By Marc Middleton
Mar 8, 2018 - 9:44:18 PM
The early word is that Fish will be out of the ring for 6 months.
The following update on the NXT Tag Team Title situation contains spoilers.
We noted after Wednesday's NXT TV tapings that Fish and O'Reilly would defend their titles in a Triple Threat at "Takeover: New Orleans" against The Authors of Pain and the team of Roderick Strong & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. The winners of the match would also be declared the winners of the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. That match will actually see Undisputed Era leader Adam Cole fill in for Fish.
Cole working that match means that he will be pulling double duty at Takeover during WrestleMania 34 Weekend. As WWE has confirmed, there will be a six-man Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion at Takeover. The participants for that match are Cole, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, The Velveteen Dream, Ethan Carter III and Ricochet.
