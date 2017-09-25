LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Star Injured, WWE Couple Wants Another Child, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable
By Marc Middleton
Sep 25, 2017 - 7:07:48 AM
- As seen below, WWE Music has released the new "Set It Off" theme song for the tag team of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin:



- WWE NXT Superstar Tian Bing is currently out of action with an unknown injury. Bing was set to wrestle Aiden English at last Sunday's WWE live event in Shenzhen, China but Chinese recruit Boa, who debuted at a NXT live event earlier this summer, defeated English instead. Bing was in Boa's corner for the match and spoke to the crowd in Putonghua to introduce Boa.

- We've noted how Brie Bella has been training to make her return to the ring for WWE. She's been out of action since taking time off to get pregnant with daughter Birdie Joe. Brie and husband Daniel Bryan are already planning on having a second child, according to Brie on Twitter. She wrote the following when asked if they have any plans for a second child, noting that they plan to start trying in one year:







