WWE NXT Promo, Neville Reacts to RAW Six-Man (Video), The Singh Brothers Update (Photo)

Witness @WWEAleister in action on an ALL-NEW episode of @WWENXT at 8/7c only on the award-winning @WWENetwork ! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Iyq4twckdp

Braces, slings & neck braces.



Anything to keep the title around the Maharaja for the 1.3 BILLION people of India 🇮🇳#WWEFortWayne #SDLive pic.twitter.com/TRSygN0iEg