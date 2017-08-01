LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
WWE NXT
WWE NXT Promo, Neville Reacts to RAW Six-Man (Video), The Singh Brothers Update (Photo)
By Marc Middleton
Aug 1, 2017 - 12:15:56 PM
- Below is video of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville reacting to last night's six-man cruiserweight match on RAW, which saw Akira Tozawa, Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander defeat Ariya Daivari, TJP and Tony Nese. Neville says Tozawa's victory doesn't matter because he exists and he's still The King. As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live will see Tozawa vs. Daivari with the winner facing Neville at SummerSlam.



- Below is a promo for Aleister Black and this week's WWE NXT episode. Black will be facing former ROH Champion Kyle O'Reilly in his debut. Johnny Gargano vs. Raul Mendoza has also been confirmed for this week's show.




- As noted, The Singh Brothers were kept off last week's WWE SmackDown to sell the beating they took from Randy Orton during the Punjabi Prison match at WWE Battleground, which saw WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retain with help from The Singh Brothers and The Great Khali. It looks like Sunil and Samir will be returning to SmackDown this week with casts, slings and beck braces as they tweeted the following photo this week:




