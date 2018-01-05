LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Photos from Center Stage, Heath Slater Stuck In Airplane Bathroom (Video), WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jan 5, 2018 - 6:55:07 PM
- Below is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how Heath Slater recently got trapped in an airplane bathroom while traveling to the New Year's RAW in Miami. The ordeal played out over social media with Curt Hawkins filming. Cathy also looks at Slater's reaction from the beating he took from Braun Strowman on RAW that night.



- WWE stock was up 0.55% today, closing at $31.05 per share. Today's high was $31.17 and the low was $30.68.

- As noted, three episodes of WWE NXT TV were taped on Thursday night at Center Stage in Atlanta, the former home of WCW Saturday Night. NXT will return for two more sets of tapings at Center Stage on Thursday, February 1st and Friday, February 2nd. Below are fan photos from the tapings that show the stage and ring set up for the tapings. It was noted that the announcers were a bit closer to the action than usual.
















