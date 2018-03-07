|
|
|
|
As noted, General Manager William Regal announced at tonight's Full Sail University TV tapings that they will reveal the new WWE NXT North American Title at the NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event during WrestleMania 34 Weekend.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE NXT North American Champion To Be Crowned with Big Takeover Match, EC3 Update
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2018 - 8:06:13 PM
We now know that there will be a six-man Ladder Match at Takeover to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion. Ethan Carter III, who made his NXT TV debut in the segment with Regal, is the first confirmed participant. The segment with Regal and EC3 should air on March 21st or March 28th.
Below is the updated card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, April 7th from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Stay tuned later tonight after the tapings for more updates and spoilers on the Takeover card.
NXT Title Match
Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas
NXT Women's Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon
NXT Tag Team Title Match
TBA vs. Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish
Ladder Match to Crown the First-Ever NXT North American Champion
Ethan Carter III vs. 5 other Superstars
Finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
WWE NXT Spoiler Updates: Dusty Classic Finals Changed, Superstar Undergoing Surgery, Takeover Card
Man Shot By Police at the WWE PC In 2015 Causes a Scene at Tonight's WWE NXT Tapings
WWE NXT North American Champion To Be Crowned with Big Takeover Match, EC3 Update
WWE NXT to Introduce New Singles Title During WrestleMania 34 Weekend
Possible Leaked Design for New WWE Cruiserweight Tag Titles, WWE NXT Dark Match, John Cena
How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before Fastlane?
Ronda Rousey on Moves She Used Against The Authority, SmackDown Social Score, WWE Stars Game
UFC Fighter Lands Meeting with WWE, Wants to Work UFC and WWE at the Same Time
Jinder Mahal on Rusev's Popularity, If He'd Be Interested In Returning to RAW
John Cena Appears for Nickelodeon, Cena's TMNT Character, Brie Bella, WWE Fastlane