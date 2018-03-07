LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT North American Champion To Be Crowned with Big Takeover Match, EC3 Update
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2018 - 8:06:13 PM
As noted, General Manager William Regal announced at tonight's Full Sail University TV tapings that they will reveal the new WWE NXT North American Title at the NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event during WrestleMania 34 Weekend.

We now know that there will be a six-man Ladder Match at Takeover to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion. Ethan Carter III, who made his NXT TV debut in the segment with Regal, is the first confirmed participant. The segment with Regal and EC3 should air on March 21st or March 28th.

Below is the updated card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, April 7th from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Stay tuned later tonight after the tapings for more updates and spoilers on the Takeover card.

NXT Title Match
Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

NXT Women's Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag Team Title Match
TBA vs. Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish

Ladder Match to Crown the First-Ever NXT North American Champion
Ethan Carter III vs. 5 other Superstars

Finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

