WWE NXT Matches for Tonight, Hideo Itami vs. Jack Gallagher Update, The Miz on Roman Reigns
By Marc Middleton
Jan 10, 2018 - 9:28:13 AM
- Hideo Itami's feud with Jack Gallagher continued on this week's WWE 205 Live episode as Itami attacked Gallagher for payback on last week's attack with the pipe. The segment ended with Itami trying to use Gallagher's umbrella before Gallagher retreated through the crowd. Video from the segment is below:



- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode, the first from Center Stage in Atlanta:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai
* Lars Sullivan vs. Lio Rush
* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish defend against SAnitY
* NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Kassius Ohno in a non-title match

- The Miz tweeted the following to taunt WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their title match on the RAW 25th Anniversary special on January 22nd:




