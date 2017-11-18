WWE NXT Matches Taped, Triple H on Ember Moon (Photo), Next Takeover Special

|
- The next WWE NXT special event will be "Takeover: Philadelphia" during Royal Rumble weekend on Saturday, January 27th. Tickets go on sale December 1st. Below is a promo for the event:
|
By Marc Middleton
Nov 18, 2017 - 10:35:23 PM
- The following NXT TV matches were taped tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston before "Takeover: WarGames" hit the air. These will air on NXT TV next Wednesday.
* Ruby Riot vs. Sonya Deville
* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano
- As noted, tonight's "Takeover: WarGames" event in Houston saw Ember Moon defeat Kairi Sane, Nikki Cross and Peyton Royce to win the vacant NXT Women's Title. Triple H tweeted the following with the new champion:
