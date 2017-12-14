LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Match Airs Only on WWE Network, Next Week's Title Matches, Andrade "Cien" Almas
By Marc Middleton
Dec 14, 2017 - 9:01:39 AM
- This week's WWE NXT episode, which aired on the USA Network as the broadcast debut for the brand and then the WWE Network in the usual timeslot, featured just three matches - NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas defeating Fabian Aichner in a non-title match, The Authors of Pain defeating Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, Aleister Black defeating Adam Cole to qualify for the #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way.

Another qualifier with Lars Sullivan vs. Roderick Strong was expected to air but did not. The match with NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce aired only on the WWE Network version of the show. Below is video from Almas' win, which was his first TV match since winning the title from Drew McIntyre at "Takeover: WarGames" last month:



- Two title matches have been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode - Tyler Bate vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly vs. NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY.

- As noted, last night's Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce match did not air on the USA Network version of this week's show. That match saw Ember get the win. Peyton and Billie Kay attacked Ember after the match but Nikki Cross made the save. Below are a few shots from the match:













