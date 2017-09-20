LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Live Event Cancelled, Dolph Ziggler - China Note, The Bell Twins' Wine
By Marc Middleton
Sep 20, 2017 - 1:55:24 PM


- Tuesday was a big day for The Bella Twins as their Belle Radici brand of wine was officially put on sale through their website at BelleRadici.com. They're currently selling a bottle of 2015 Sauvignon Blanc for $30 and a bottle of 2015 Red Blend for $47, both available on a limited basis. The bottles are being sold through the Hill Family Estate brand. Above is video of Brie Bella reacting to Nikki Bella's Dancing With The Stars debut and plugging the wine release. Below is a wine plug from John Cena:




- Dolph Ziggler indicated on Twitter that he will be returning to China in a few weeks to do promotional work for WWE. Ziggler made a promotional appearance at GymMax while in Shenzhen, China over the weekend for a WWE live event, where he teamed with Baron Corbin for a loss to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day.

- The WWE NXT live event scheduled for Friday at the Mark Lance Armory in St Augustine, Florida has been canceled due to the National Guard using the armory for Hurricane Irma relief operations. NXT tweeted the following information for ticket-holders:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Down with Women's Fatal 4 Way Main Event

  • John Cena Reveals "Ferdinand" Trailer, Aleister Black - WWE NXT, SmackDown Top 10

  • The Rock Reveals "Jumanji" Trailer, Flashback Friday, WWE NXT Stars Play Mustache Game

  • Dolph Ziggler on Using HBK's Entrance, WWE NXT TV Tapings Note, Total Bellas

  • Tonight's WWE NXT Matches, Natalya on the "Crazy Cat Lady" Comments, Kofi Kingston

  • Charlotte Talks WWE HIAC Title Shot (Video), TJP vs. Rich Swann Update, Arn Anderson

  • What Happened After WWE Tapings, Carmella - James Ellsworth Video, Jason Jordan

  • Possible WWE United States Title Match, SmackDown Attendance Note, The Hype Bros

  • Rusev and Lana on This Week's Squash Win, Vince McMahon Storyline Update, Nikki Bella

  • Bobby Roode Wins Another Dark Match, Paul Heyman - Tommy Dreamer Exchange, Total Bellas



    		•