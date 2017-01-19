LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
WWE NXT
WWE NXT Gimmicks In the Works, Brock Lesnar Slow Motion Video, WWE - Funko Toys
By Marc Middleton
Jan 19, 2017 - 9:09:49 AM
- Below is slow motion footage of Brock Lesnar from the opening segment on this week's WWE RAW:



- WWE NXT officials have been looking for new gimmicks for Blake, Murphy, Steve Cutler, Tino Sabbatelli, Dan Matha, Riddick Moss, Aliyah and TM-61, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. With Shane Thorne out of action for several months, there is no rush for changes to TM-61.

- As seen below, Funko will be releasing new "POP!" WWE toys exclusive to Walgreens stores:




  

