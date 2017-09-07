LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Events Postponed Due to Hurricane, Total Bellas Recap Video, Zelina Vega
By Marc Middleton
Sep 7, 2017 - 4:14:34 PM
- E! posted this video recapping last night's season two premiere of Total Bellas:



- Upcoming WWE NXT live events in Florida have been postponed due to the arrival of Hurricane Irma. WWE announced the following today:

Upcoming NXT Live events in Florida postponed due to Hurricane Irma

With Hurricane Irma fast approaching and Florida under a state of emergency, four upcoming NXT Live Events have been postponed.

NXT Live Events on Friday, Sept. 8, in Daytona Beach; Saturday, Sept. 9, in Crystal River; Thursday, Sept. 14, in Lakeland; and Friday, Sept. 15, in Dade City, have been postponed. The Sept. 15 Live Event in Dade City has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5, and tickets that have been previously purchased for the show will be honored that night.

Please stay tuned to NXTTickets.com and any additional questions can be directed to nxttickets@wwecorp.com.


- Zelina Vega tweeted the following on Andrade "Cien" Almas win over Cezar Bononi on last night's NXT episode, also commenting on announcer Percy Watson questioning their relationship.




