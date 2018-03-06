WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Classic Promo, Drake Maverick Scouts WWE NXT, Main Event, Ronda Rousey

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

- Below is a promo for Wednesday's WWE NXT episode, featuring the first match in the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic - TM61 vs. The Authors of Pain. As noted, the winners of the tournament will face NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly at "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 weekend.- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Milwaukee for this week's Main Event episode:* Apollo vs. Curt Hawkins* Gran Metalik and Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese- 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick tweeted the following on how he was scouting talents at the weekend WWE NXT live event in Orlando:- WWE Survivor Series travel packages are now on sale and as seen below, Ronda Rousey is featured in the promotional material along with WWE Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, Jason Jordan, Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka and Braun Strowman.