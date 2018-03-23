LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT DVD Intro Video with Triple H, WWE on Daniel Bryan Dream Return Matches, More
By Marc Middleton
Mar 23, 2018 - 9:40:03 AM
- As noted, a new "First Look" for the WWE NXT Best of 2017 DVD that comes out next week will air on the WWE Network today. Below is a clip from Triple H's introduction to the DVD, which is hosted by NXT General Manager William Regal. You can pre-order the DVD via Amazon at this link.



- WWE has a new article looking at 5 Daniel Bryan return dream matches for the SmackDown General Manager now that he's finally been cleared to return to the ring - Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, WWE Champion AJ Styles and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

- As noted, a Fatal 4 Way with Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa vs. TJP vs. Kalisto has been announced for Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode. Murphy tweeted the following to hype his return to the main roster:




- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted his thoughts on Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss being added to the WrestleMania 34 card:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • Daniel Bryan's Doctor Talks WWE Ring Return and His Medical Records

  • Ring Announcer Revealed for Women's Battle Royal, Ronda Rousey - WWE PC Video, WWE 2K18

  • WWE Hall of Fame Inductor for Ivory, Stephanie McMahon Workout Clip, The Robe Warriors

  • Update on AJ Styles' WWE Status, Triple H Comments

  • Triple H on Training with Stephanie McMahon, WWE NXT North American Title, Daniel Bryan

  • Big WWE Event to Air Live In the UK, The Rock - Under Armour Promo, Daniel Bryan

  • Carmella Responds to Fan Criticism, WrestleMania TV Appearances, Sheamus & Bayley, Zack Ryder

  • Post-WrestleMania Title Feud for Samoa Joe Revealed

  • John Cena On If WWE Is Ready For A Transgender Superstar, More Intergender Matches

  • WWE on Roman Reigns - WrestleMania, Tye Dillinger on Losing to Baron Corbin Again, Xavier Woods



    		•