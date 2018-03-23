Posted in: WWE WWE NXT DVD Intro Video with Triple H, WWE on Daniel Bryan Dream Return Matches, More
By Marc Middleton
Mar 23, 2018 - 9:40:03 AM
- As noted, a new "First Look" for the WWE NXT Best of 2017 DVD that comes out next week will air on the WWE Network today. Below is a clip from Triple H's introduction to the DVD, which is hosted by NXT General Manager William Regal. You can pre-order the DVD via Amazon at this link.
- WWE has a new article looking at 5 Daniel Bryan return dream matches for the SmackDown General Manager now that he's finally been cleared to return to the ring - Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, WWE Champion AJ Styles and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.
- As noted, a Fatal 4 Way with Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa vs. TJP vs. Kalisto has been announced for Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode. Murphy tweeted the following to hype his return to the main roster: