WWE NXT 2017 Year End Awards Announced, Three Awards Left Off? (Video)

The award for @WWENXT's Rivalry of the Year goes to @WWEAleister and @VelveteenWWE, but the latter is using his acceptance speech to make a BOLD prediction for tonight's #NXTTakeOver: Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/3ecCpIzJp5 — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2018

He is YOUR choice for @WWENXT's Breakout Star of the Year AND Male Competitor of the Year, and his name is @WWEAleister! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/EP22PlbXGW — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2018

Major Royal Rumble Rumor Killer, Spoiler on Braun Strowman vs. The Miz, Must See New Trish Stratus Photos, Lana Caught By Paparazzi, WWE Legend Returning at WrestleMania?, More

Below is the full list of winners in the WWE NXT 2017 Year End Awards, which were announced on tonight's "Takeover: Philadelphia" pre-show after weeks of fan voting.It should be noted that WWE did not announce the Future Star of the Year, the Tag Team of the Year or the Takeover of the Year awards.#Asuka#EmberMoon#NikkiCross#RubyRiott#IconicDuo — Billie Kay & Peyton Royce#BobbyRoode#DrewMcIntyre#AleisterBlack#AndradeAlmas#RoderickStrong#BobbyRoode#DrewMcIntyre#AleisterBlack#AndradeAlmas#RoderickStrong#Asuka#EmberMoon#NikkiCross#RubyRiott#IconicDuo — Billie Kay & Peyton Royce#AleisterBlack#AndradeAlmasZelinaVega#UndisputedERA#SonyaDeville#RubyRiott#VelveteenDream#LarsSullivan#GarganoVsAlmas — Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas (TakeOver: Brooklyn III)#AsukaVsMoon — Asuka vs. Ember Moon (NXT Women’s Championship Match, TakeOver: Brooklyn III)#McIntyreVsAlmas — Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas (NXT Championship Match, TakeOver: WarGames)#DIYVsRevivalVsAOP — #DIY vs. The Revival vs. Authors of Pain (NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Tag Team Elimination Match, TakeOver: Orlando)#BateVsDunne — Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne (WWE U.K. Championship Match, TakeOver: Chicago)#WarGamesMatch — SAnitY vs. Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong vs. Undisputed ERA (TakeOver: WarGames)#AsukaVsCross — Asuka vs. Nikki Cross (NXT Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match, NXT TV, June 28, 2017)#DIYVsAOP — #DIY vs. Authors of Pain (NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match, TakeOver: Chicago)#StrongVsRoode — Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Roode (NXT Championship Match, NXT TV, July 5, 2017)#WomensBattleRoyal — NXT Women’s Championship Qualifying Battle Royal (NXT TV, Oct. 25, 2017)#BlackVsDream — Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream (TakeOver: WarGames)#GarganoVsOhno — Johnny Gargano vs. Kassius Ohno (NXT TV, Dec. 6, 2017)#NakamuraRoode — Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode#MoonAsuka — Ember Moon vs. Asuka#BateDunne — Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne#SAnitYUndisputed — SAnitY vs. Undisputed ERA#BlackDream — Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream#OhnoItami — Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami#DIYAOP — #DIY vs. Authors of PainFollow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here