Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT - Center Stage Update, AJ Styles In Mattel Commercial (Video), Charlotte Flair
By Marc Middleton
Nov 14, 2017 - 5:01:47 PM
- Below is behind-the-scenes video from the new commercial for Mattel's WWE Tough Talkers Championship Takedown Ring, featuring WWE Champion AJ Styles:



- As noted, it was announced at last night's RAW in Atlanta that WWE NXT will be taping TV episodes at Center Stage in early 2018, which is where WCW Saturday Night used to tape. WWE announced the following on the tapings today:

NXT TV tapings come to Center Stage in Atlanta in 2018

Sports-entertainment’s hottest brand is coming to the historic Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, as NXT will tape episodes of its highly popular weekly WWE Network program on Thursday, Jan. 4, Thursday, Feb. 1, and Friday, Feb. 2, 2018

Located in the heart of Atlanta, the storied Center Stage was once home to NWA and WCW Saturday Night, playing host to sports-entertainment legends such as Diamond Dallas Page, Sting and Lex Luger.

Watch as NXT Superstars such as NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, Ember Moon, SAnitY, The Undisputed ERA, Johnny Gargano, Roderick Strong and more battle inside the squared circle.*

Tickets for all three TV tapings will be available starting Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. ET. Visit NXTTickets.com for complete information on how you can see sports-entertainment’s hottest brand this winter!

*Talent listed and depicted above is subject to change.


- Charlotte Flair drew a big crowd at a Cricket store in her hometown of Charlotte, NC earlier today, as seen in the photos below. Flair will challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya for the title on tonight's blue brand show. The winner will go on to face RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

    		•