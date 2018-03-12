





WWE Moving Forward with WrestleMania 34 Main Event, Update on Braun Strowman's Plans

Mar 12, 2018 - 4:31:03 PM



By Marc Middleton Mar 12, 2018 - 4:31:03 PM



Meltzer noted on today's radio show that WWE officials are confident that Braun will not be needed for the match and that it will be just a singles match with Reigns and Lesnar. WWE is going forward with the main event that has been planned for one year with the belief that nothing will happen to Reigns, at least for right now.



Bravo is still holding off on releasing his full report on WWE Superstars being involved with Rodriguez, which he teased releasing early last week. There was some speculation late last week that Bravo might have been confusing Roman Reigns with Matt Wiese, who wrestled as Luther Reigns in WWE from 2003 - 2005. Bravo had mentioned Luther in an Instagram story post, writing, "Luther Reigns.. Former WWE wrestler also confirmed client of Richard Rodriguez. Orders and messages are 100% confirmed. More details to follow." However, Bravo followed up later, writing, "Luther and Roman are 2 different people everyone. Stop spreading rumors and wait until I release more information. Be responsible guys."



There's still no word yet on what Braun will be doing at WrestleMania but as noted, there have been rumors on Braun doing some sort of throw-away match or segment, perhaps something to show off his strength and dominance. There have also been rumors of Braun facing Elias or both being added to the WWE Intercontinental Title match, which is currently a Triple Threat with Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and champion The Miz. Now that WWE is no longer concerned about Reigns and Lesnar working the WrestleMania main event, it will be interesting to see if Braun's plans are made clear on tonight's RAW.



