Posted in: WWE WWE Moving Forward with Seth Rollins vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 33
By Marc Middleton
Feb 10, 2017 - 10:03:50 AM
WWE officials are moving forward with the plan of Seth Rollins vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 33, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
While Rollins is currently out of action with a torn right MCL, WWE officials are under the impression that he will be ready for the big match on April 2nd and they are going with the idea that he will be able to perform.
We've noted how Rollins vs. Samoa Joe was scheduled for the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view. It appears that match is still off the table due to the injury. No word yet on when Rollins might return but it was believed he would be out for around 8 weeks. It's possible he doesn't wrestle another match until WrestleMania.