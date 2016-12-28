LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE Money In the Bank Pre-sale, Shawn Michaels Talks WWE Studios Role (Video), David Otunga
By Marc Middleton
Dec 28, 2016 - 4:28:43 PM
- WWE posted this video of Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talking about his own personal journey in & out of the ring, and how it affected his role in WWE Studios' The Resurrection of Gavin Stone."



- The 2017 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view has been confirmed for the Scottrade Center in St. Louis for June 18th. The Ticketmaster pre-sale password for this week is MITB.

- New SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha aren't the only ones that had family sitting ringside for last night's final SmackDown of 2016 in Chicago as announcer David Otunga had his mother, son, sister and niece in attendance. He posted these photos:

I had special guests at ringside tonight for #SDLive in my hometown. My mom, son, sister and niece. #Chicago

A photo posted by David Otunga (@davidotunga) on




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Responds to Big Show Online Death Hoax

  • WWE RAW Viewership Down for the Final Episode of 2016

  • Mick Foley on Needing Hip Replacement Surgery, Not Having Health Insurance

  • WWE Money In the Bank Pre-sale, Shawn Michaels Talks WWE Studios Role (Video), David Otunga

  • Chris Hero In Town for Royal Rumble Weekend, John Cena Makes List, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan

  • Where Are The Bollywood Boyz?, Best WWE Tweets of 2016 (Video), Paige Note

  • Becky Lynch Working on a Book?, WWE NXT Star Works RAW Live Event, Xavier Woods

  • John Cena Goes Back on Comments About The Rock Being a Part-Timer, Praises Him for Hollywood Work

  • Cruiserweight Injured on WWE 205 Live, Alex Riley to Give Interview, Mick Foley

  • Special Edition of WWE NXT Tonight, Goldberg RAW Return Promo, Nikki and Natalya




    		•