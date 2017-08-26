|
Note: Just trying something for a news post, influenced by PWInsider noting the top segments on YouTube... Below are the cumulated views as shown on YouTube.com for RAW and Smackdown's posted segments on WWE's channel. Some of the trends might be worth noting for replay value or cord cutters:
RAW YouTube.com Views for the 8/21/17 show:
Braun Strowman confronts & attacks Brock Lesnar: 4.2 million
John Cena confronts Roman Reigns: 2.4 million
John Cena/Roman Reigns vs. Miz/Samoa Joe - 1.7 million
Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose vs. Hardy Boyz - 1.3 million
Hardy Boyz congratulating Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose: 1.2 million
Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass in Street Fight: 989,000
Alexa Bliss crashing Sasha Bank's Women's Title Celebration: 980,000
Finn Balor vs. Jason Jordan 755,000
Miz confronting John Cena/Roman Reigns: 623,000
R-Truth vs. Elias: 203,000
Nia Jax vs. Emma: 202,000
Akira Tozawa invoking Rematch Clause: 131,000
Alexander/Swan/Ali/Metalik vs. Dar/Nese/Daivari/Gulak: 102,000
RAW Top 10 Moments = 1.1 million
Smackdown Live YouTube.com Views for 8/22/17:
Bobby Roode's Debut Match: 1.4 million
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens (Baron Corbin referee): 1.1 million
Shelton Benjamin's WWE Return Backstage with Bryan/Gable: 1.1 million
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Singh Brothers in Handicap Match: 744,000
Kevin Owens demanding rematch with AJ Styles (with Shane McMahon): 493,000
Naomi/Becky Lynch vs. Natalya/Carmella: 279,000
Hype Bros vs. Usos: 275,000
Dolph Ziggler backstage segment hyping big plans next week: 251,000
Lana and Tamina Backstage segment: 167,000
Smackdown Top 10 Moments = 953,000
CREDIT: WWE's YouTube.com Channel (numbers were rounded) @ 4:30pm EST, 8/26/17
