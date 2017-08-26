

By Tito Jackson Aug 26, 2017 - 4:33:56 PM Note: Just trying something for a news post, influenced by PWInsider noting the top segments on YouTube... Below are the cumulated views as shown on YouTube.com for RAW and Smackdown's posted segments on WWE's channel. Some of the trends might be worth noting for replay value or cord cutters:



RAW YouTube.com Views for the 8/21/17 show:



Braun Strowman confronts & attacks Brock Lesnar: 4.2 million

John Cena confronts Roman Reigns: 2.4 million

John Cena/Roman Reigns vs. Miz/Samoa Joe - 1.7 million

Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose vs. Hardy Boyz - 1.3 million

Hardy Boyz congratulating Seth Rollins/Dean Ambrose: 1.2 million

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass in Street Fight: 989,000

Alexa Bliss crashing Sasha Bank's Women's Title Celebration: 980,000

Finn Balor vs. Jason Jordan 755,000

Miz confronting John Cena/Roman Reigns: 623,000

R-Truth vs. Elias: 203,000

Nia Jax vs. Emma: 202,000

Akira Tozawa invoking Rematch Clause: 131,000

Alexander/Swan/Ali/Metalik vs. Dar/Nese/Daivari/Gulak: 102,000



RAW Top 10 Moments = 1.1 million



Smackdown Live YouTube.com Views for 8/22/17:



Bobby Roode's Debut Match: 1.4 million

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens (Baron Corbin referee): 1.1 million

Shelton Benjamin's WWE Return Backstage with Bryan/Gable: 1.1 million

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Singh Brothers in Handicap Match: 744,000

Kevin Owens demanding rematch with AJ Styles (with Shane McMahon): 493,000

Naomi/Becky Lynch vs. Natalya/Carmella: 279,000

Hype Bros vs. Usos: 275,000

Dolph Ziggler backstage segment hyping big plans next week: 251,000

Lana and Tamina Backstage segment: 167,000



Smackdown Top 10 Moments = 953,000



