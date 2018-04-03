|
|
|
|
Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz won the first-ever WWE Mixed Match Challenge tonight in Nashville by defeating Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in the finals.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Mixed Match Challenge Winners Revealed, Live Viewership Update (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2018 - 10:50:08 PM
Asuka and The Miz earned $100,000 for the Rescue Dogs Rock charity by winning the tournament. The match saw Miz pick up the pin by hitting a Skull Crushing Finale on Roode.
Live viewership for tonight's finals peaked at 114,000 viewers on Facebook Watch. This is the highest live viewership since the premiere, which peaked at 135,600.
Below are a few shots from tonight's match:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More
|
|
WWE Mixed Match Challenge Winners Revealed, Live Viewership Update (Videos)
How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Final Episode Before WrestleMania 34?
Change for Tonight's WWE 205 Live, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Crash Live Event (Video), More
Jeff Jarrett Backstage at SmackDown (Videos), RAW Social Media Score, Asuka vs. Charlotte
Video: Triple H Reveals the New WWE NXT North American Title
The Miz In Snickers Ad, WWE Looks at Asuka's Streak, WWE 205 Live, Finn Balor
Big Show Hooks NOLA Cab Driver Up (Video), Fans on RAW Champions at WrestleMania 34, More
Brian Kendrick Update, Paige Pranks Absolution (Video), WWE NXT Road Trip Events, Dolph Ziggler
Shinsuke Nakamura Talks Language Barrier, Daniel Bryan, Facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania
WWE on John Cena vs. The Undertaker, Seth Rollins Hypes WrestleMania, Goldust on Matt Hardy