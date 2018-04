WWE Mixed Match Challenge Winners Revealed, Live Viewership Update (Videos)

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz won the first-ever WWE Mixed Match Challenge tonight in Nashville by defeating Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in the finals.Asuka and The Miz earned $100,000 for the Rescue Dogs Rock charity by winning the tournament. The match saw Miz pick up the pin by hitting a Skull Crushing Finale on Roode.Live viewership for tonight's finals peaked at 114,000 viewers on Facebook Watch. This is the highest live viewership since the premiere, which peaked at 135,600.Below are a few shots from tonight's match: