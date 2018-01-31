|
Week 3 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge saw Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defeat Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch. Braun and Bliss move one step closer to winning $100,000 for Connor's Cure and will now go on to Week 8 for a match with the winner of Week 4, which will feature Goldust and Mandy Rose vs. Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso.
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 3 Winners, New Match Set, Goldust's New Partner (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2018 - 10:33:04 PM
Rose was revealed as Goldust's new partner on tonight's show. As noted, Alicia Fox was originally scheduled to team with Goldust but she is currently recovering from a broken tailbone.
This week's show had around 200,000 total views at the end of the episode, down from the first 2 weeks.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's show on Facebook Watch, which will be available on the WWE Network this Thursday:
