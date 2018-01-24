LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 2 Winners, New Match Set, Viewership Update, Videos
By Marc Middleton
Jan 24, 2018 - 7:55:50 AM
WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Asuka defeated Big E and Carmella in Tuesday's Week 2 match-up in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. The finish saw Carmella tap out to Asuka's armbar.

The Miz and Asuka will now face Finn Balor and Sasha Banks in Week 7 of the MMC. Next week's match will feature Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch.

The live viewership count for this week's episode peaked at 91,900 viewers on Facebook Watch. Last Tuesday's premiere episode peaked at 135,600 live viewers. This week's episode can now be seen on Facebook Watch but will be added to the WWE Network on Thursday.

Below are a few photos & clips from this week's match:





















