Posted in: WWE
WWE Makes Slight Changes to Two Ring Names, Total Divas Update, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Nov 22, 2017 - 1:24:11 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Houston:



- WWE has dropped the first names for Erick Rowan and Luke Harper on their official roster pages. As noted, Rowan and Harper returned to TV on last night's SmackDown as The Bludgeon Brothers. They defeated The Hype Bros.

- WWE has confirmed that there will be no new Total Divas episode tonight but the show will return next Wednesday with a new episode. They posted the following:




