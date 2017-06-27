WWE Makes History with Women's Division, Kevin Owens Rants on SmackDown, Kurt Angle

This Thursday, June 29 at 830pm est, we will have our next Anglestrong Live Video Call. I will also take your questions concerning addiction and recovery. If you or anyone you know is struggling from addiction, or is currently in recovery, direct them to Anglestrong.com to sign up for the Anglestrong APP- for FREE. See you Thursday. #addictionrecovery

A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:41am PDT